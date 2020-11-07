FOX21 Overtime: Friday, November 6

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It’s the fifth week for high school football for the schools that are participating this fall. They are just one week from the finale of the regular season. FOX21’s Ashley Giovanna and Julia Maguire have you covered for highlights.

Palmer Ridge and Pueblo West, two teams ranked 3A and 4A respectively, will miss the final two weeks of the regular season due to COVID-19 related reasons.

The Bears sit at 4-0, and the Cyclones at 3-1.

They’ll be eligible for the playoffs though their seed could be impacted without the final two games.

PUEBLO SOUTH: 26

CANON CITY: 21

DOHERTY: 10

REGIS JESUIT: 42

CHEYENNE MT: 13

WIDEFIELD: 12

CENTAURI: 38

WOODLAND PARK: 8

LA JUNTA FALLS: 13

PAGOSA SPRINGS: 35

RIVERDALE RIDGE: 42

MITCHELL: 0

Thursday Re-wind

#5 Fountain Fort Carson taking on Rampart at Garry Berry Stadium

FFCHS: 14

RAMPART: 17