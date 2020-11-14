FOX21 Overtime: Friday, November 13

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It’s the sixth week for high school football, and we have reached the end of the line for the Fall Season of 2020. FOX21’s Ashley Giovanna and Julia Maguire have you covered for highlights.

Six weeks of up and downs, shut out wins, and COVID-19 game cancelations, to say this fall has kept southern Colorado on its toes is an understatement.

Here are your Friday night lights highlights:

RAMPART RAMPART: 17

FFCHS: 33

DISCOVERY CANYON: 23

LEWIS PALMER: 7

VISTA RIDGE: 28

PUEBLO: 35

DOHERTY: 42

LIBERTY: 0

Playoffs will be here before you know it, kicking off next week. Don’t miss State Champions’ crowning on December 3, down at the Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl Stadium on the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus.