Fountain-Fort Carson football players sign National Letters of Intent

FOUNTAIN– Several local student-athletes put pen to paper to continue their athletic careers into college including four football players at Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

Malik McClarity signed to play at Midland, Ricky Rivera signed to play at Ohio Northern, Jayden Fuller is headed to Mid-America Nazarene, and Q Jones, the state’s leading rusher, signed to play at Dartmouth.

Jones said he wants younger kids in the community who look up to high school student-athletes to realize football can be much more than just a game, but that it can also open doors to help set up a great future.

“Part of me growing up and stuff, I looked up to a lot of kids, a lot of kids that didn’t do things right,” Jones said. “My whole thing is when I got to take an opportunity to play college football. I wanted kids to look up to me and know that the decision I make it can impact your life.”