Former CC Tiger Jaccob Slavin wins Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

COLORADO SPRINGS– Former Colorado College Tiger and Erie, Colorado native, Jaccob Slavin, won the 2021 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

The award is given to the player who best combines sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high standard of playing ability. The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman played two seasons at Colorado College from 2013 to 2015. Slavin is the fourth defenseman in NHL history to win the award.

“The way I like to go about the game obviously is just stay out of the box,” Slavin said. “I don’t like taking penalties, but I’m not that physical of a guy. I like to use my stick a lot and so in doing that I have to make sure that my position on the ice is solid and making sure I’m setting myself up for success using skating abilities and just trying to make sure that my angles are good. In doing that it’s just a combination of skating and stick work and not playing too physical.”