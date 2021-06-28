Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas retires

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 12: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos scores a 17-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 12, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Demaryius Thomas has announced his official retirement from the NFL as a Denver Bronco.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up,” said the former wide receiver in a social media post. “I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco.”

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up. I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco.” pic.twitter.com/Q6nNrxc59B — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 28, 2021

Thomas, 33, will be honored during the Broncos’ home opener September 26 against the New York Jets and will serve as the Broncos’ honorary captain.

“I’m just happy to say I’m done, and (playing in the NFL) did me well,” Thomas said. He will finish his career with the Broncos second in team history with 9,055 receiving yards and 60 touchdown catches, while his 665 receptions ranked third.

Selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, D.T. – as commonly referred to by teammates – made four Pro Bowls, played in two Super Bowls, and was part of the Super Bowl 50-winning team at the end of the 2015 season. The Broncos traded Thomas in 2018 to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fourth and seventh round draft pick. He would finish his career with the New York Jets.

Thomas was born in Montrose, GA. At the age of 11, police raided the house where his mother and grandmother lived. His mother and grandmother were arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison and life in prison respectively for distribution of crack. During the Super Bowl 50 honoring ceremony at the White House, Thomas delivered a letter to President Obama, asking to pardon his grandmother from a lengthy prison sentence on drug charges. Minnie Pearl Thomas – D.T.’s grandmother’s sentence was commuted two months later. A year earlier, Thomas’ mom, Katina Smith, had her sentence commuted.

Thomas will be eligible to be honored in the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2026.