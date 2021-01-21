Former Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak retires

Denver Broncos senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak looks on during drills at the NFL football team’s training camp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD– After nearly 40 years as a player and coach in the NFL, Gary Kubiak is calling it a career.

Kubiak spent 25 seasons coaching, two of those as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. In 2015, Kubiak posted a 12-4 record leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win. In his two seasons on the sidelines in Denver he finished with a 24-11 record. No coach in Broncos franchise history has won more games in his first two season than Kubiak, however, a health scare during the 2016 season forced Kubiak to step away from coaching in 2017.

Kubiak, though, returned to the sidelines in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings and most recently served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator coach during the 2020season.

Before coaching, Kubiak played nine seasons in Denver from 1983-91. Kubiak joined the Broncos coaching staff in 1995 and stayed there until 2005 as the offensive coordinator. He joined the Houston Texans as their head coach from 2006-13. He spent one season in Baltimore as the Ravens offensive coordinator before returning to Denver.

As a player and coach, Kubiak won three Super Bowls.