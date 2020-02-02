Former Broncos Steve Atwater is a Hall of Famer

25 Jan 1998: Steve Atwater #27 of the Denver Broncos celebrates against the Green Packers during Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Alls

Steve Atwater finally received “the knock” he’s been waiting for for some time now. Saturday, David Baker, Hall of Fame president, brought the long awaited news on the other side of Atwater’s hotel room door. The former Broncos safety will forever be enshrined in Canton as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

Atwater’s career spanned 11 seasons in the NFL with 10 in the orange and blue. He built a reputation as a hard-hitting safety who brought a physicality to the position never before seen. Atwater is a two-time Super Bowl champion and 8-time Pro-Bowler. He garnered two first-team All-Pro selections and a was a first-team member of the NFL’s 1990’s All-Decade team.

Atwater joins Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, and Troy Polamalu as modern era inductees. Another former Bronco safety, John Lynch, was also up for induction, but he’ll have to wait another year for a gold jacket.