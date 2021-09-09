Following opening-week loss, CSU-Pueblo visits Grand Valley State Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — Even though the CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves came up short in the season opener against the No. 8 TAMU-Commerce Lions, CSU-Pueblo head coach John Wristen says it was surreal to watch his team on the field after nearly two years without football.

Now, their focus shifts to the first road game this Saturday against Grand Valley State.

The Thunderwolves, which lost their starting quarterback and a linebacker in the 12-6 loss to Commerce, managed to give themselves a chance late in the game despite the adversity.

“We want to be compared to the very best in the country and we want to go and compete against the very best in the country,” Wristen said. “When you play Commerce, and go on the road and play at Grand Valley, and have that understanding that’s what it is, you’re going to have a chance to compete and show what you’re made of. I think it only helps in November.”

“Like (Wristen) said, if you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” senior running back Michael Roots said. “Being able to see the best early, rather than at the end, is a great opportunity for us.”

“I really don’t think we have any challenge,” senior defensive lineman Ike Onwuasoanya said. “I think it’s more of how we come together and how we gel as a team, rather than the opponent. I feel like if we do what we have to do, then it’s just going to be another business trip for us.”

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.