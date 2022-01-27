Five things you should know about Nathaniel Hackett

DENVER — Here are five quick facts to know about the Denver Broncos new coach Nathaniel Hackett.

  1. This is Hacket’s first time as head coach. He was offensive coordinator in Buffalo (2013-14), Jacksonville (16-18) and Green Bay (2019-2021).
  2. During Hackett’s time as offensive coordinator in Jacksonville, Flordia. The Jaguars went to AFC Championship Game. Blake Bortles was quarterback.
  3. Hackett’s father, Paul Hackett, was a long-time college and NFL coach who acted from 1981 until 2010 as an NFL assistant coach.
  4. Hackett is 42-years-old.
  5. He started his coaching career at his alma mater UC Davis in 2002.

