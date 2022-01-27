Five things you should know about Nathaniel Hackett

DENVER — Here are five quick facts to know about the Denver Broncos new coach Nathaniel Hackett.
- This is Hacket’s first time as head coach. He was offensive coordinator in Buffalo (2013-14), Jacksonville (16-18) and Green Bay (2019-2021).
- During Hackett’s time as offensive coordinator in Jacksonville, Flordia. The Jaguars went to AFC Championship Game. Blake Bortles was quarterback.
- Hackett’s father, Paul Hackett, was a long-time college and NFL coach who acted from 1981 until 2010 as an NFL assistant coach.
- Hackett is 42-years-old.
- He started his coaching career at his alma mater UC Davis in 2002.