Fangio to blame? Frustration boils over following Broncos loss

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos reacts on the sideline late in a game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on September 14, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos suffered the first loss at home in week 1 since 2011 Monday night to the Tennessee Titans with an eerily familiar final score: 16-14.

Last season, the Broncos lost 16-14 in the home opener against the Chicago Bears.

But who is to blame for the close loss? Many believe the Broncos should have capitalized on the 3 missed field goals and missed extra point by Titans’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Gostkowski missed three field goals: wide left, wide right and a block, and he missed an extra point.

The game came down to a 25-yard field goal in the closing seconds, which Gostkowski made, sealing the Titans 16-14 point victory.

Before the field goal was kicked, Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio had opportunities to stop the clock with under 2 minutes in the game. The decision not to use any of the timeouts sent social media users into a frenzy.

So, what was Fangio’s explanation?

“It was two-fold. One, their field goal kicker had obviously been having his problems. I didn’t want to extend the drive so they could get closer,” Fangio said. “No. 2, we would’ve used the timeout but we got the running back out of bounds. We would’ve used the second timeout but they threw an incompletion, which would’ve given us one left when we got the ball back. That was part of our thinking there.”

Here is some of the reaction from social media:

Vic Fangio has been in this league for 35 years and that was some of the worst clock management in league history. The Broncos leave the field with two timeouts remaining, the timeouts he should have used when Tennessee was running down the clock. Sorry but that's inexcusable. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) September 15, 2020

Alright let's head to the next quarter



-Vic Fangio, probably pic.twitter.com/MuBRBwKUtF — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 15, 2020

What in the world is Vic Fangio doing???? Hey GUY, you can't use them next week — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 15, 2020

Vic Fangio finding out he doesn’t start the next game with 9 time outs: pic.twitter.com/Qc0DOZ530E — Brett Sours (@BrettCemetery) September 15, 2020

Vic Fangio and Mike Vrabel agreed in postgame interviews that the #Broncos didn’t use timeouts because their exit strategy was singularly devoted to expecting Stephen Gostkowski to miss his fifth kick of the game. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 15, 2020

Vic Fangio with his timeouts. pic.twitter.com/6QEUQg4xvg — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 15, 2020

Vic Fangio hoping you can trade in timeouts for points after the game? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 15, 2020

Does Fangio know that he is the head coach????? Nice job FRIEND, you saved all 3 TO's for the last :17



Just absurd — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 15, 2020

Can anyone tell me why Fangio didn’t use those 3 timeouts? He knows they don’t carry over until next gm. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 15, 2020

Did the Titans kicker really miss all those FGs and still won the game? LOL and Fangio what were you doing holding on to those timeouts? Yikes — MonsterOfTheTriState (@SCAR_179NY) September 15, 2020

vic fangio is smart because the broncos will start with 6 timeouts next week — charles (#1 summer allergy hater) mcdonald (@FourVerts) September 15, 2020

You can watch Fangio’s full explanation during the post-game press conference: