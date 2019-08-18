Falcons yet to name starter under center

The Air Force Falcons start their season in just two weeks when they host Colgate, but have yet to name a starter under center.

Both Donald Hammond and Colorado Springs native Isaiah Sanders are taking reps with the first team. Hammond, as a sophomore last season, played in nine games and led the team with nine rushing touchdowns. Sanders, entering his senior year, threw six touchdowns and was third on the team with 466 yards rushing last year.

“We’re fine with the competition,” Hammond said. “We’ve welcomed it with open arms. We know the best player that can produce wins is going to play on Saturdays.”

Sanders said competing is just in the nature of sports, but also added it’s about the team. “At the end of the day, put the best player out there. Then, if something happens, the next person will be ready to go whichever person that is.”

The Falcons kick-off against Colgate at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 31.