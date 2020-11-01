Falcons fall to No. 25 Boise State

USAFA — The Air Force Falcons dropped to 0-2 in Mountain West play after a 49-30 loss to No. 25 Boise State at Falcon Stadium on Saturday.

The Falcons rushed for 415 yards while junior Brandon Lewis ran for 112 yards marking the first 100-plus performance of his career. Senior Matthew Murla ran for two touchdowns in his first multi-touchdown game as well.

The Broncos took only 10 seconds to take a 7-0 lead. On their first play from scrimmage, Jack Sears threw a 75 yard touchdown pass to CT Thomas. The Falcons responded on the next drive when Lewis ran in one of his two touchdowns from seven yards out. The Falcons took a 14-7 lead, but the Broncos quickly regained the lead by the second quarter.

Despite rushing for 235 yards, the Falcons still trailed Boise State 27-17 at the half. The Broncos threw for 280 yards and ran for 179 yards. Air Force outgained Boise State by 25 yards for a total of 484 yards of offense.

Air Force is 1-2 on the year and travels to face Army on November 7.

