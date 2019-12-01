Falcon football finishes regular season 10-2

USAFA, Colo.- The Air Force Falcons finished the 2019 regular season with a 10-2 record after a 20-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

The Falcon defense held the Cowboys scoreless until the fourth quarter forcing three turnovers and a blocked punt. Falcon senior defensive back Jeremy Fejedelem had two interceptions in the win.

This marks the first 10-win season under Coach Troy Calhoun. Ten wins ties for third most all-time, and is the first 10-win season since 1998. Air Force also finished the regular season on a seven game win streak.