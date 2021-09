San Francisco Giants’ Thairo Estrada follows the flight of his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KXRM) — Thairo Estrada hit two home runs, and four other Giants hitters had multi-hit efforts in San Francisco’s 10-5 win over the Colorado Rockies Monday afternoon.

Darin Ruf and Buster Posey also hit homers for the Giants (88-50), who retain Major League Baseball’s best record. Kevin Gausman earned his 13th win of the season, allowing three earned runs and striking out nine in seven innings.

Ryan McMahon, Garrett Hampson and Trevor Story each homered for the Rockies (63-75).