Drew Lock hopes to continue upward trajectory after career game

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 13: Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Matt Ryan. All of these quarterbacks have something in common: They’ve played the Broncos this season.

“I can remember when people were saying there wasn’t enough good quarterbacks for the league and it seems like we’re playing a good one every week, so I think that’s disappeared,” said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

That includes Denver’s own QB, Drew Lock. He is coming off his best game of his NFL career, recording the third highest quarterback rating in Broncos history.

“Fixing the things that we did wrong weeks before and that’s kind of what we went out there and did in that last one. [We] made the plays when last week they would have been mistakes and corrected a lot of things that we thought we needed to get done to be able to be a good football team and go up there and win,” said Lock.

What’s transpiring within the Broncos offense is something they want to see continue as time goes on.

“You just see it time and time again where the continuity ends up paying off and players develop better—particularly the quarterback—and hopefully we’ll be able to get that done with Drew here,” said Fangio.

It would be nice for a guy that’s gone through multiple coordinators since high school.

“It’s nice to have somebody that you’re familiar with, that you feel like you have continuity with, and that you know he knows you and you know in your heart that you know him as a play caller. You know how they’re going to coach. You know what they expect, and it’ll just make me feel comfortable.” said Lock. “I think it’ll make everybody feel comfortable, not only myself. It’s obviously important for the quarterback to feel comfortable, but as a quarterback you want everyone else around you to feel comfortable and I feel like having the same play caller in this organization for more than one year would be huge for us.”

So Lock can only hope Pat Shurmur and Mike Shula are here to stay. The Denver Broncos will take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 2:30 PM at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.