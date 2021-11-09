Doherty grad to start in collegiate debut for Air Force hoops

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY– The Air Force men’s basketball team is set to play in its first game of the 2021-22 season Thursday while one local high school stand out makes his collegiate debut.

Doherty High School graduate and Air Force freshman Lucas Moerman is realizing his childhood dream, not just playing in his first college game, but also starting.

“When I first came here, I just hoped to make the travel team and maybe get a few minutes on the side,” Moerman said. “Now that I’m suppose to be starting, it’s definitely a dream come true.”

Moerman is one of three freshman starting for the Falcons when they take on South Dakota. This year’s Air Force roster carries 11 freshmen, two sophomores, and just five upperclassmen. In a young team, Head Coach Joe Scott sees potential his in starting center.

“I’m putting him out there because he’s 6’10,” Scott said. “He runs like a deer. He could be the fastest guy on the team. He’s really long, he jumps. He’s active, he works extremely hard. You take a 6’10 kid and you say what I just said about him and you say he listens and he works hard. Those guys get better.”

Tip-off is at 12:30 p.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota this Thursday.