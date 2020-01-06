Divisional playoff lineup set for next weekend

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after throwing a pass to setup the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Following a wild card weekend that saw two of four games head into overtime, the NFL divisional playoff lineup is set for next week.

Saturday

Vikings at 49ers, 2:35 p.m. MT

Titans at Ravens, 6:15 p.m. MT

The Minnesota Vikings have advanced to the NFC divisional round at San Francisco by defeating the New Orleans Saints, 26-20 on Kirk Cousins’ four-yard scoring pass to Kyle Rudolph on the first series of overtime. Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored a pair of touchdowns that put the Vikings ahead, 20-10 before the Saints scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. Cousins finished with 242 yards, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen that put the ball on the Saints 2-yard line and set up Rudolph’s game-winning catch.

Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and the go-ahead touchdown as the Tennessee Titans eliminated the New England Patriots, 20-13 in the AFC wild-card game at Foxborough. Tennessee trailed 13-7 until Henry scored on a one-yard plunge with 35 seconds left in the first half. The score remained 14-13 until former Patriot Logan Ryan intercepted Tom Brady and returned it for a 9-yard TD in the closing seconds.

Sunday

Texans at Chiefs, 1:05 p.m. MT Sunday

Seahawks at Packers, 4:40 p.m. MT Sunday

Ka’imi Fairbairn nailed a 28-yard field goal with 3:20 showing on the clock in overtime to complete the Houston Texans’ rally in a 22-19 victory over Buffalo in the AFC wild-card game. DeShaun Watson threw four passes for more than 10 yards during the winning drive, including a 34-yard completion to Taiwan Jones that put the Texans at first-and-goal. The Bills led 16-0 late in the third quarter until Watson ran for a 20-yard TD and cracked the end zone on the two-point conversion.

DK Metcalf had seven receptions for 160 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown grab to help the Seattle Seahawks down the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-9. Wilson threw for 325 yards and led the team with 45 yards rushing as the Seahawks earned the right to play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round. The Eagles played most of the game without Carson Wentz due to a head injury caused by a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jadeveon Clowney.