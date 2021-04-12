Discovery Canyon grad helps Stanford to program’s 1st national title since 1992

COLORADO SPRINGS — Discovery Canyon grad Ashten Prechtel is one week removed from a national championship with the Stanford women’s basketball team.

Because of COVID-19, the team was on the road for more than two months, but even though the Cardinal’s road to the title was unconventional, like most of 2020, Prechtel said it was all worth it.

“Sometimes I’ll think about it and say, ‘wow we really did that, that’s super cool,’ but it still doesn’t feel real,” Prechtel said.

Reality has yet to sink for the Stanford sophomore. The one-point win over Arizona in the NCAA title game marked Stanford’s first national title since 1992.

“The fact that is has been so long and it’s not like Stanford has had bad teams, they’ve been there a lot of times,” Prechtel said. “It was cool to be the ones to bring it back and hopefully we can do it again.”

Prechtel was a spark off the bench during the tournament for the Cardinal. She scored 16 points in 16 minutes against Louisville in the Elite 8 and posted a near double-double against South Carolina in the Final Four.

The 6’5 forward said her game has come a long way since her high school days and credits a lot of her game to her AAU coach, Keith Van Horn, a 9-year NBA veteran.

“He was an amazing coach and I think he’s a big part of the reason I’m at Stanford today,” she said. “We both like to shoot three’s and are considered posts, so I think that’s a big similarity between our games.”