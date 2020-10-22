Denver’s Pepsi Center will now be called Ball Arena

DENVER (KDVR) — Kroenke Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday that it has established a partnership with the Ball Corporation, and the Pepsi Center will now become Ball Arena.

According to a release from the NBA, the partnership includes naming rights for the Denver arena, which is home to the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and NLL’s Colorado Mammoth, as well as family entertainment and concerts.

The partnership also includes two other KSE-owned sports teams: the Premier League’s Arsenal F.C., which plays in London’s Emirates Stadium, and the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and their home stadium, SoFi Stadium. Those venues will not be renamed as part of the partnership.

In each location, in addition to in-venue aluminum beverage packaging solutions, Ball and KSE will enhance local community programs and increase awareness of the importance of aluminum recycling, according to the announcement on Thursday.

It’s not immediately clear when the new name will be in place.