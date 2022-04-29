ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos drafted a pass rusher and a tight end after trading away former first-rounders Von Miller and Noah Fant in the last six months.
Denver drafted Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto in the second round and UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich in the third round.
General manager George Paton traded his second selection in the third round to Indianapolis in exchange for a fifth-rounder Saturday and the Colts’ third-round selection in 2023. That gives Denver eight picks in Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.