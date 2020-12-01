Denver Nuggets to start season without fans at Ball Arena

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets announced Tuesday that they will begin their season without fans in attendance.
The team’s regular season was cut short in march by the COVID-19 pandemic in March but eventually resumed in a bubble in Orlando for a modified ending to the regular season and playoff system.
For the upcoming season, the National Basketball Association will not be returning to the bubble and will instead allow teams to play from their home arenas.
“We remain committed to taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” a statement from the team said.
The announcement comes about two weeks after the Denver Broncos announced they would no longer be hosting fans at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.