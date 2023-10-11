(COLORADO) — Fresh off their first preseason win, the Denver Nuggets took over Loving Living Local on Monday, Oct. 11, to get everyone pumped for the upcoming season! The first guest to make an appearance was Nuggets Mascot, Rocky.

Rocky debuted in 1990 and was born in the Rocky Mountains. Rocky delivered the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and confetti and also showed off some great dance moves in the studio.

Two Denver Nuggets dancers also appeared on Loving Living Local! Meredith is a three-year veteran and Sydney is a rookie dancer. They talked about the audition process, their dance training, and the DND Juniors dance program.

The dancers also taught the team a few favorite moves!

Loving Living Local also got a sneak peek of the Denver Nuggets swag for the 2023-24 season!

Jen and Krista tried on lots of different options from vintage tees to jerseys and windbreakers. Grab your gear at www.altitudeauthentics.com.

Jen and Krista also got the scoop on the upcoming season with Christopher Dempsey – Denver Nuggets Reporter and Analyst of Altitude Sports. They talked about key matchups, off-the-bench production, and Palmer High School graduate Reggie Jackson.

Limited single-game tickets are still available at www.nuggets.com. And, for the first time ever the Nuggets will start the season with a waitlist.

Opening Night is set for Tuesday, Oct. 24 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game will include the Ring presentation and Banner Raising Ceremony.

Let’s go NUGGETS! Your Southern Colorado fans are ready for a REPEAT!