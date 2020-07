Denver Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly, left, and assistant Calvin Booth in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have promoted 44-year-old Calvin Booth to general manager.

Booth’s promotion from assistant general manager comes three months after former Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls’ top decision-maker.

Booth joined the Nuggets in 2017 after four years in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office. Booth also spent one season as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans following a 10-year playing career in which he played for seven teams.