DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The Nuggets are a 6-seed in the Western Conference, and the Warriors are a 3-seed.
Schedule
- Game 1: April 16- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors: 6:30 p.m.
- Game 2: April 18- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors: 8 p.m.
- Game 3: April 21- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets: 8 p.m.
- Game 4: April 24- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets: 1:30 p.m.
- If necessary: Game 5: April 27- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors: TBD
- If necessary: Game 6: April 29- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets: TBD
- If necessary: Game 7: May 1- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors: TBD
The Nuggets enter the playoffs with a 48-34 record and are ranked 6th in the Western Conference.