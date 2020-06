DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot against Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Pepsi Center on February 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to ESPN.com, sources say Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus last week and has been asymptomatic since then.

He is currently in Serbia and his return to the US is now delayed. Sources report he is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus in Serbia and his return to the U.S. is temporarily delayed. He’s been asymptomatic since testing positive last week. Jokic is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2020

On Tuesday, the NBA allowed up to 10 coaches and four players in facilities as players prepare for a return to play. The NBA is scheduled to resume on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.