ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s official! Russell Wilson is the quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

After a month of negotiations, general manager George Paton and the Broncos executive team landed one of the best QBs in the National Football League.

The blockbuster trade sends QB Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant plus two first-round, two second-round and a fifth-round pick in the draft to Seattle. In addition to Wilson, the Broncos will receive a fourth-round pick as part of the swap.

Wilson’s franchise career with the Seahawks

Drafted on April 12, 2012, Wilson played the last 10 years for the Seattle Seahawks. He fills a huge missing piece for the Broncos as the team has struggled without a solid winning quarterback since Peyton Manning retired.

“But the thing that really sets Russell apart is that he’s a winner,” Paton said in Wilson’s introductory news conference. “And no quarterback in their first 10 years in the league has won as many games as Russ. And here we are. We’re bringing him to a team that is talented, that is hungry, that just needs to learn how to win. And we feel like he’s going to get us to where we need to go.”

In his 10-year career with the Seahawks, Wilson threw 292 touchdowns and had a completion rating of 65%. Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013 and ironically, is the only quarterback in NFL history to now start for the team he beat to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Wilson spoke about the legacies he’s following taking snaps in orange and blue. He said he grew up watching John Elway and was coached by the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli at a camp when he was a teenager.

College career, baseball draft

The 33-year-old played both baseball and football at the University of North Carolina before transferring to the University of Wisconsin in 2011.

His tie to Colorado goes back to being drafted by the Rockies in 2010. He said it was one of the best and worst times of his life as his father passed away the following day.

His professional baseball career was short-lived when he committed to Wisconsin for the 2011 NCAA football season. There, he led the team to a Big Ten championship win and took them to the Rose Bowl. Wilson finished the season with 33 passing touchdowns, which set the single-season record for the Badgers.

Personal life, charitable participation

Wilson married singer, songwriter, dancer and actress Ciara in 2016 and the couple has two children together.

The couple frequently participates in fundraisers and visitations to hospitals and nonprofit organizations. Wilson won the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which honors players for their performance on and off the field.

Wilson and Ciara hit the ground running as it was only announced last week that he was coming to Denver and spent time visiting the Children’s Hospital of Colorado on Tuesday.

Wilson’s message to Broncos Country

“Broncos Country is about the history of the game. And I’m excited about it. I’m excited about wearing the blue and orange. I’m proud to be a Bronco, it’s an honor, it’s a gift. I’m super excited about it, I’m super excited about winning,” Wilson said.

“I came here for one reason. Came here for one reason to win and that’s what I believe in,” he said. Speaking of what he’s bringing to the table as a player and for his new team, he finished with, “and Broncos Country, let’s ride.”