Denver (KDVR) — The Broncos have installed a special ‘misting booth” at Empower Field to keep the players healthy and virus-free.

Time for work. 😤



But first, we sanitize. pic.twitter.com/HIO4epiyyH — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 3, 2020

The Bronco’s posted video of the machine on Monday saying ” Time to work, but first we sanitize.”

The players will go through the misting booths when they are entering and exiting the practice field. The spray is meant to disinfect and kill the coronavirus and other infectious diseases like E-coli.