Von Miller will stay with the Broncos

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 1: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 16-10 win over the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) –The Denver Broncos will pick up Von Miller’s $7 million option, keeping the Super Bowl 50 MVP with the team.

The announcement came on Tuesday morning from FOX31’s radio partner KOA.

At the same time, the Broncos sent out a tweet with a Von Miller GIF and no other information.

Miller had an option clause in his contract that would guarantee $7 million of Miller’s $17.5 million base salary and ignite the last year of the 6-year, $114.5 million deal that he signed back in 2016.

There is no information yet on what Miller’s 2021 salary will be. We will update this story when we learn more.