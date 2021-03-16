Von Miller will stay with the Broncos

DENVER (KDVR) –The Denver Broncos will pick up Von Miller’s $7 million option, keeping the Super Bowl 50 MVP with the team.

The announcement came on Tuesday morning from FOX31’s radio partner KOA.

At the same time, the Broncos sent out a tweet with a Von Miller GIF and no other information.

Miller had an option clause in his contract that would guarantee $7 million of Miller’s $17.5 million base salary and ignite the last year of the 6-year, $114.5 million deal that he signed back in 2016. 

There is no information yet on what Miller’s 2021 salary will be. We will update this story when we learn more.

