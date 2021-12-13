Von Miller, other former teammates honor Demaryius Thomas with 88 on helmet

DENVER, CO – FEBRUARY 09: Super Bowl MVP Von Miller of the Denver Broncos celebrates on the stage with the Lombardi Trophy as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos are honored at a rally on the steps of the Denver City and County Building on February 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KDVR) — Former teammates of Demaryius Thomas will honor him with the number 88 on their helmets in the Monday night matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Longtime Broncos favorite and now L.A. Ram, Von Miller posted a picture of his helmet before the game.

Former teammates Deandre Hopkins and Matt Prater will also don the 88 on their headgear as well.

Both former teammates of Demaryius Thomas, Cardinals WR Deandre Hopkins (HOU) & K Matt Prater (DEN) wearing this decal on their helmet tonight pic.twitter.com/MESwePDPGT — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) December 13, 2021

The former Broncos star wide receiver was found dead Thursday night, after reportedly suffering a seizure inside his Georgia home. He was 33 years old.

Thomas was honored by the current Broncos team and fans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday in the 38-10 win against the Detroit Lions.

A makeshift memorial was erected at the Ring of Fame plaza outside the field prior to the game.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas. D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history,” the Broncos organization said in a release following Thomas’ death.

Hopkins tweeted, “Love you forever brother!! This one hurt Deep 🙏🏻🙏🏻,” on Dec. 10 after it was reported Thomas died.