Von Miller, other former teammates honor Demaryius Thomas with 88 on helmet

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KDVR) — Former teammates of Demaryius Thomas will honor him with the number 88 on their helmets in the Monday night matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.
Longtime Broncos favorite and now L.A. Ram, Von Miller posted a picture of his helmet before the game.
Former teammates Deandre Hopkins and Matt Prater will also don the 88 on their headgear as well.
The former Broncos star wide receiver was found dead Thursday night, after reportedly suffering a seizure inside his Georgia home. He was 33 years old.
Thomas was honored by the current Broncos team and fans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday in the 38-10 win against the Detroit Lions.
A makeshift memorial was erected at the Ring of Fame plaza outside the field prior to the game.
“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas. D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history,” the Broncos organization said in a release following Thomas’ death.
Hopkins tweeted, “Love you forever brother!! This one hurt Deep 🙏🏻🙏🏻,” on Dec. 10 after it was reported Thomas died.