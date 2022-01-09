‘Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos’: Read CEO Joe Ellis’ full statement

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: President of the Denver Broncos, Joe Ellis before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 06, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Three years after hiring Vic Fangio as head coach of the Denver Broncos, CEO Joe Ellis has announced that the team is firing him with one year left on his contract.

“I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization,” Ellis said in part.

Fangio’s tenure as head coach has seen strong performances on the defensive side of the ball, but overall lackluster performances. During his three years, the team had a 19-30 record and finished each season below .500.

The search for Fangio’s replacement is expected to begin immediately, and while it’s unclear who will be available, there are some names that have been floated as potential replacements.

Ellis said general manager George Paton, who was hired before this most recent season, will have the full decision-making power for who takes over on the sideline.

You can read Ellis’ full statement below:

“This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos. For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos.

“I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired. George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos.

“This is his decision and his program. I have complete confidence in George’s ability to lead an exhaustive and successful head coaching search. We will give George every available resource and fully support him in hiring the very best head coach to lead the Broncos.”