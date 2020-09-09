Report: Broncos’ Von Miller could be out 5-6 months

FILE – AFC linebacker Von Miller of the Denver Broncos is seen during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.— Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Von Miller’s specific injury is a dislocated peroneal tendon, and it could take five to six months for him to recover.

“Essentially, the tendon flipped over the ankle bone. Best option is usually surgery, with a general recovery time of 5-6 months. Absolute best-case scenario is 3 months.” Rapoport reported on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The specific diagnosis for #Broncos star Von Miller is a dislocated peroneal tendon, per me & @MikeGarafolo. Essentially, the tendon flipped over the ankle bone. Best option is usually surgery, with a general recovery time of 5-6 months. Absolute best-case scenario is 3 months. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2020

Miller was injured toward the end of practice on Tuesday. The practice took place indoors because of a snowstorm that struck the Rocky Mountains after a series of upper-90s and 100-degree days.

Miller appeared primed for a big season after adding several pounds of muscle in the offseason and rededicating himself. Last month, he said he was inspired by Kobe Bryant’s eulogy and Michael Jordan’s documentary.

Miller’s pass rushing partner, Bradley Chubb, has hit some rough patches in his return from a torn ACL, and coach Vic Fangio suggested recently that Chubb would take some time to get back to 100%.

The Broncos open the season Monday night against Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.