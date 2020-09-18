Philip Lindsay ruled out for Sunday’s matchup between Broncos and Steelers

Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos stretches on the field during a training session at UCHealth Training Center on August 16, 2020 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – After not practicing all week, it stood to reason that Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay would not play in this weekend’s game at Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Sure enough, that was confirmed today when the Broncos released their injury report, listing Lindsay as out with turf toe.

This will only be the second game the third-year running back out of Colorado and Denver South High School will miss in his professional career.

Linebacker Mark Barron will also not be playing for the Broncos this weekend.

Tackle Garrett Bolles and wide receivers Tyrie Cleveland and Courtland Sutton are all listed as questionable to play for the Broncos.

The Broncos are 7 ½ point underdogs at Pittsburgh on Sunday.