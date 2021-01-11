Orange and Blue Report: What to know for the Denver Broncos’ offseason

DENVER (KDVR) — 2020 is in the past and it’s on to 2021 for the Denver Broncos.

We at the Orange and Blue Report have you covered as the team faces an offseason with a multiple of questions.

———

Who will be the next General manager?

John Elway is stepping aside from his general manager duties. He will retain his seat as president of football operations, but the Broncos are now in search of a fresh set of eyes. Team president Joe Ellis says this is the right time for Elway to make this move.

Now the hard part, finding the right guy to fill his shoes. Especially when there are serious question marks with the future of this team as it relates to ownership. Remember the upcoming lawsuit that pits Pat Bowlen’s oldest daughters against the Pat Bowlen trustees is scheduled for this July.

Whoever it is, they’ll have some work to do. The Broncos finishing up dead last in the AFC West. They’ve also missed the playoffs now in five straight season, and oh by the way, the division is only getting better with Kansas City perched at the top and a lot of signs of recent improvements from both the Chargers and the Raiders – especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The silver lining is that the Broncos now have a top 10 pick in the year’s NFL draft. Take a look here where it will be the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1, go ahead and pencil in Trevor Lawrence for that spot. After that it’s the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals rounding out the top 5. And then the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and then at the No. 9 spot it’s the Denver Broncos. The Dallas Cowboys round out the top 10.

Nick Griffith, Bruce Haertl and former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley have more as the team tries to answer questions at the general manager position.

——

Von Miller

One of John Elway’s first moves as a Broncos exec was drafting and bringing in Von Miller. Now one of the first moves for the new general manager coming in will be potentially letting Von Miller go – if they don’t pick up his option.

Miller didn’t play in 2020 due to a dislocation of the peroneal tendon in his ankle before the season began.

Miller has a 2021 club option which must be addressed by March 17, the first day of the 2021 league year

Miller has a salary cap number above $22 million in 2021

Miller will by 32 years old going in to 2021

——

Drew Lock

Going into his third NFL season, there are still many questions about Drew Lock’s ability in the 2020 season he had more than a few highlights, but just around the corner there always seemed to be a low moment lurking. The Broncos will need to decide if he’s the QB of the future or if they should make a move, either through the draft or by signing a free agent.

4-9 record as a starter, 2933, yards, 16 touchdowns, 15 interceptions in 2020

Missed 3 games due to a sprained ac joint and COVID-19 protocols

Playing on his rookie contract, which expires in 2022

——

AJ Bouye

This fierce cornerback went undrafted but was signed by the Houston Texans in 2013 where he played for several years. He then went to Jacksonville for several seasons before coming to Denver for 2020. Toward the end of the season he was suspended for violating the league’s banned substance policy.

23 tackles, seven pass breakups in 2020

Missed first four games with shoulder injury, another with concussion

Currently serving 4-6 game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Has a non-guaranteed $13.5 million salary owed in 2021

——

Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay, like Lock, is among the young players on the Broncos team who need to prove their worth. The running back is from Denver and played college ball at the University of Colorado before being signed by Denver after going undrafted in 2018.

Played in 11 games, rushed for 502 yards, 1 td in 2020

Missed time due to knee and hip injuries

Restricted free agent going in to 2021, meaning the broncos have “right of first refusal’ if another team tries to sign him

———

Shelby Harris

Going into his eighth season in the NFL Shelby Harris has played for three teams and isn’t a lock to stay in Denver. He’s had his share of amazing plays, but hasn’t reached the heights of other defensive ends in the league.

Played in 11 games for broncos, recording 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks

Missed time due to COVID-19

Signed 1-year deal in 2020, free agent

——

Justin Simmons

In a year marked by injuries and COVID-19 restrictions, Justin Simmons is one of the few players who was on the field for every defensive snap. He put up some great numbers, but after being franchise tagged once already the cost for this safety could be an expensive signing.