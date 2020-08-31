Orange and Blue Report: Practice cranks up as Week 1 approaches

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – We are in the final countdown at Broncos Training Camp. Two weeks from today the Broncos will host the Tennessee Titans.

No fans will be in attendance, but there will be cardboard cutouts.

“I think it adds to the tv experience,” head coach Vic Fangio said after practice Monday.

On the field, we got to see linebacker Mark Barron for the first time. He was acquired to add depth to the defense. He arrived in Denver Thursday, had to pass three COVID-19 tests before he could join the team on the practice team.

“It was a lot of sitting around,” he said.

Lloyd Cushenberry continues to get a looks at center. Guard Dalton Risner wants to see more of him, “consistency is the most important thing for our offense.:

Monday’s practice was more of an install day for the Broncos, going over plays and formations.

There are currently 80 players on the roster, which needs to be cut down to 53 on Saturday. Sixteen players can make the practice squad this season.