Orange and Blue Report: Jurrell Casey lost for the season

DENVER (KDVR) – Thanks for nothing 2020. Even though it’s been the year for injuries across the NFL the Denver Broncos are undoubtedly the poster boys.

The latest being star defensive tackle, Jurrell Casey who will miss the remainder of this season with a torn biceps.

Another huge loss for the Broncos – Jurrell Casey has suffered a season ending arm injury. pic.twitter.com/v7SvfhI0Jx — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) September 28, 2020

Casey, who is a five-time Pro Bowler, joins a current Broncos injury list that includes the likes of; Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, AJ Bouye, Phillip Lindsay and Drew Lock.

It’s not only injuries but injuries to most of the Broncos best players as there are 16 Pro Bowl seasons amongst those six players.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who has coached in the NFL for 36 years, acknowledged this is uncharted territory for him.

“It probably is with the amount (key injuries) that you’re talking about and so early in the season,” he said.

Along with those injuries, the losses are piling up as well. Denver’s 28-to-10 loss at the hands of the Buccaneers on Sunday now puts them at 0-3 to start the season with a quick turnaround this week as the Broncos travel to New York to play the Jets on Thursday night.

“My morale is always going to be up,” exclaimed Fangio. “It’s a tough time but we’ve got to fight through it and keep pounding and that’s what we keep on doing. It’s not going to break me and it’s not going to break the staff. We’re going to keep pounding away.”

Quick Hits:

A decision on who will start at quarterback for the Broncos is expected to come on Tuesday as the team is deciding between Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien. Vic Fangio said that he is not considering putting Blake Bortles in a game yet as he doesn’t feel that would be fair considering Bortles just signed last week and is still getting up to the speed with the playbook and offensive scheme.

Coach Fangio said he definitely could tell a difference having the 5,700 fans in attendance at Mile High on Sunday and said he liked the ‘feel’ of having a few fans back in the stands. Coach will also continue to wear the plastic face shield that he sported in Week 3 after he was fined $100K for not pulling up his mask at times in Week 2 against the Steelers.

The Broncos will make pass protection a top priority this week ahead of the Jets game as the Broncos have now given up 13 sacks in their past two losses against Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.