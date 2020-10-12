Orange and Blue Report: It’s Patriots week… Again!

DENVER (KDVR) — A little déjà vu for the Denver Broncos this week after they practiced all week last week to play the New England Patriots they’ll do the same thing this week. The NFL postponed the Week 5 matchup following another positive COVID-19 test from a member of the New England Patriots organization.

On todays Orange and Blue Report, the players are trying to get over the fact that they just spent what now becomes their official bye-week practicing all week. The silver lining in all of this however is that Denver could return starting quarterback, Drew Lock for Sunday’s 11 a.m. kickoff in Foxborough, Mass.

Watch the full video from FOX31 Sports Director Nick Griffith above.