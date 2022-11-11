DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos should be rested after their week off. The question now is, are they ready?

The second half of the NFL season begins this weekend as the Broncos face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

“It was a good opportunity to take a little break and look at what the team needs to work on in the second half of the season,” former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley tells us on this week’s “Orange and Blue Report.”

“The offense still has a long way to go, but it was nice to see them getting into the endzone and score touchdowns against Jacksonville,” Stokley said.

With nine games left, there is little margin of error for this Broncos team. Carrying a record of 3-5, every game is important if they want to make a push toward the playoffs.

“If they make a few plays like [they did] against the Jaguars, they can pull it off,” Stokley said during the bye week. “For me, it’s all about this offense.”

That appears to be the biggest storyline for the second half of the season. Can head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson get the offense clicking?

“Can we bring both of them back next year?” Stokely asked as the Broncos’ offense ranks near the bottom of the league in points per game. Going into week 10, the team is carrying an average of 15.1 points a game.

“We know we’re bringing Wilson back, he’s not going anywhere. But can Nathaniel Hackett return next year? That’s what these last nine games are for me,” Stokley said. “We have to evaluate him and this offense to see if they can start moving forward and be more consistent. It’s 2022, not 1982. You have to start scoring more points, so ultimately, that’s it for me right now moving forward.”

Orange and Blue preview Week 10

Join our team this and every week at the Orange and Blue Report with Arran Andersen, Bruce Haertl, Taylor Kilgore, and Myck Miller – along with former Broncos wide receiver, Brandon Stokley – to get you set for this week’s Broncos game.