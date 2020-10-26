Orange and Blue Report: Did the Chiefs beat the Broncos, or did the Broncos beat themselves?

DENVER (KDVR) — Today on the Orange and Blue Report, Sports Director Nick Griffith mops up the Broncos sloppy 27-point loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Was it the defending Super Bowl Champs that beat the Broncos or did the Broncos beat themselves?

We also take a glance at today’s injury report as the team loses another key player for the remainder of this season.

Coach Vic Fangio also weighs in with his thoughts about Phillip Lindsay and whether or not he thinks the former Pro-Bowl running back will clear concussion protocol and be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.