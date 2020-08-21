No fans at Broncos 2020 home opener against the Titans

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Friday that no fans will be at the 2020 season opener against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.

“We are grateful for the loyalty and enthusiasm that Broncos fans have shown this year … but this is the responsible thing to do right now.” shared the Broncos in a release.

If progress is made in coming weeks, the team hopes to eventually increase the ability for fans to attend games over the course of the season, perhaps beginning as early as the Broncos’ Week 3 game against Tampa Bay.

Regardless, the emphasis has been on “proceeding with caution,” as President and CEO Joe Ellis said during his July 28 press conference.

“Working in collaboration with the state and with safety as the top priority, we have made the decision that our home opener against Tennessee at Empower Field at Mile High will be played without fans,” the team said in a statement. “We are grateful for the loyalty and enthusiasm that Broncos fans have shown this year—despite such challenging circumstances—but this is the responsible thing to do right now for our community.” shared the Broncos in a release.