DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos look to bounce back Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings in the third game of the preseason.

The Broncos lost to the Buffalo Bills 42-15 last week.

This week, the Broncos said both teams are likely to play very few starters as the Vikings had 27 players sit out in last week’s game against the 49ers, while the Broncos sat 28 players against the Bills.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on the NFL Network.

