Live Game Updates: Winless Broncos, Jets square off looking to avoid 0-4 starts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Denver Broncos and New York Jets are both banged up, struggling and desperate for a win. They’re squaring off tonight at MetLife Stadium with their seasons spiraling, coaches on the hot seat and rosters ravaged by injuries.

The Broncos and Jets are both 0-3 for the second straight season and each is looking to avoid dropping their first four games in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history. Denver’s Vic Fangio and New York’s Adam Gase also enter the game on the hot seat and their futures with their teams very uncertain.

Get live Thursday Night Football updates below.