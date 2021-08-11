‘It was excellent work’: Broncos coach glad to have different opponent for practice

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, front, heads off the practice field with, from back left, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5), quarterbacks coach Mike Shula and offensive quality control coach Chris Cook after an NFL football training camp practice at the team’s headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

EAGAN, Minn. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos took training camp on the road before their preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

“It was excellent work,” said head coach Vic Fangio. “They did some things that we hadn’t seen yet, so good learning experience for us defensively.”

The two teams worked out Wednesday afternoon on a bright, sunny Minnesota day. On the field, a combined 180 players competed against a different opponent for the first time this camp.

“You get to go against new people,” said Fangio after practice. “Even if they were running the exact same plays our offense runs, it’s still different because guys block different, they run different. It’s good to go against different people. It does perk it up a little bit, there’s no doubt about it.”

The two teams will practice again on Thursday before an off day on Friday. The preseason opener kickoff is 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.