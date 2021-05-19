Former Broncos player’s cat rescued from Maserati

Denver Broncos

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) during warmups up prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. The Giants won 19-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KDVR) — Isaac Yiadom’s cat might be short a few lives.

Firefighters in Florida were called on Sunday morning to rescue the current New York Giants kitten from the undercarriage of the NFL player’s Maserati, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

(Photo credit: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

First responders jacked up Yiadom’s vehicle and were able to make a successful recovery.

Yiadom was selected in the third round (99th overall) by the Denver Broncos in 2018. He was traded to the New York Giants in 2020 for a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local