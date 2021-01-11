Former Broncos LB Al Wilson chosen for 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class

DENVER – DECEMBER 29: Linebacker Al Wilson #56 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Invesco Field at Mile High on December 29, 2002 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won 37-7. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced the 2021 class of the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Former Broncos linebacker Al Wilson is one of 13 inductees for this year’s class, according to the NFF.

Wilson was drafted by the Broncos in 1999. He played all 8 seasons for the team, receiving 5 Pro Bowl invitations.

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 63rd The National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7 alongside the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, according to the NFF.

The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Here are the players that will be inducted, according to the NFF:

Harris Barton – OT, North Carolina (1983-86)

OT, North Carolina (1983-86) David Fulcher – DB, Arizona State (1983-85)

DB, Arizona State (1983-85) Dan Morgan – LB, Miami [FL] (1997-2000)

LB, Miami [FL] (1997-2000) Carson Palmer – QB, Southern California (1998-2002)

QB, Southern California (1998-2002) Tony Romo – QB, Eastern Illinois (1999-2002)

QB, Eastern Illinois (1999-2002) Kenneth Sims – DT, Texas (1978-81)

DT, Texas (1978-81) C.J. Spiller – RB/KR, Clemson (2006-09)

RB/KR, Clemson (2006-09) Darren Sproles – RB, Kansas State (2001-04)

RB, Kansas State (2001-04) Aaron Taylor – OT, Notre Dame (1990-93)

OT, Notre Dame (1990-93) Andre Tippett – DE, Iowa (1979-81)

DE, Iowa (1979-81) Al Wilson – LB, Tennessee (1995-98)

These are the coaches who will be inducted, according to NFF: