Elway will change role with Broncos, hire GM

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway watches during warmups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are making changes to their football operations, moving John Elway to a new role and hiring a general manager to oversee the personnel and football departments, the team announced Monday.

Elway will stay on as president of football operations, but will hire a general manager “with the full authority to oversee the personnel and football departments,” according to the team.

The new GM and head coach Vic Fangio will both report to Elway as part of the new structure.

Working in this role for the last 10 years and going back to my playing days, I’ve always tried to do everything I can to help the Broncos win and get better. As part of a transition I’ve thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff. While I’ll continue to be President of Football Operations in 2021, the GM will have final say on the draft, free agency and our roster. This person will be empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic. I will be there to support our GM and Vic, providing my perspective, helping with the big decisions and being a sounding board whenever needed. Statement from John Elway

Elway said he would begin the GM search immediately, with input from Fangio and Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis.

Vice President of Player Personnel Matt Russell, who has worked in the Broncos’ front office alongside Elway for 10 years, was offered the opportunity to interview for the general manager role, but will instead retire from the Broncos organization, according to the team.

The Broncos went 5-11 this season, finishing in last place in the AFC West.