DENVER (KDVR) — Will this be the week the Denver Broncos get a win for the first time this season? The team faces off against the Chicago Bears, another 0-3 team.

But Broncos fans are down after last week’s 70-20 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

How to watch Broncos vs. Bears on TV

Kickoff : 11 a.m. MT

: 11 a.m. MT Channel: CBS

Kickoff between the Broncos and Bears is Sunday at 11 a.m. at Soldier Field in Chicago.

This game will be broadcast through most of the Rocky Mountains and in the Illinois area on CBS. In the same early time slot, other cities will see Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns or Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills.

Forecast for Broncos vs. Bears

If you’re traveling to Chicago or concerned about the weather impacting the game, you don’t have much to worry about this weekend.

“Sunday will be a beautiful day for football in Chicago. By kickoff, sunshine will be in full force in Chicago, helping temperatures to reach around 70 degrees. At the half, temperatures will keep climbing toward the mid-70s before reaching a high of around 75 degrees alongside a mostly sunny sky and light southeasterly breeze,” Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said.

If you’re staying in Denver, McGiffin said this could be a good game to watch on a rooftop or patio, but be careful with umbrellas or other furniture that could be affected by wind.

“Sunday in Denver will be warm, sunny and windy. By the 11 a.m. kickoff, it will be 75 degrees and sunny. The breeze, however, will pick up out of the south gusting over 30 mph,” she said. “By the half and through the end of the game, sunshine will keep temperatures climbing to the mid-80s. Wind speeds will pick up to over 25 mph, with gusts reaching around 40 mph.”

Key things to know for Broncos vs. Bears

The Broncos and the Bears are two of the four teams that have yet to win a game this season. The other two teams are the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings, who also face off this weekend.

It’s worth noting that the Broncos are favored to win this game by 3.5 points, according to betting site FanDuel Sportsbook — a good sign for any team on the road.

As The Associated Press pro football writer Rob Maaddi put it: “Sean Payton’s Broncos are embarrassed and reeling following a 50-point loss. The Bears have lost 13 in a row. Something has to give.”

One thing that could help the Broncos bounce back is star safety Justin Simmons returning from a hip injury that sidelined him in Miami.

“The loss was bad, I mean really bad,” Simmons said after returning to practice Wednesday. “But the moral of the story is this next game can’t come fast enough. And a win just kind of cures all things. … And so for us, Sunday’s a new slate, a new opponent.”

What to watch for in Broncos vs. Bears

BRONCOS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. is about the only Bronco worth keeping an eye on right now. The second-round draft pick from Oklahoma has totaled 332 all-purpose yards on just 11 touches over the past two games. That’s a whopping 30.2 yards per touch. Against the Dolphins, he had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. A week earlier he had a 45-yard punt return and had two catches for 113 yards, including a 60-yard TD reception on a Russell Wilson audible against the Commanders.

BEARS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Justin Fields. Fields indicated last week he’s being fed too much information by the coaches and thinking too much as a result, then threw for 99 yards in another rough outing. Fields — 5-23 as a starter — has a 67.7 passer rating that ranks among the worst in the NFL. If he can’t get going this week, then when can he?

KEY INJURIES: Star safety Justin Simmons (hip) was sorely missed in Week 3 when his absence meant the Broncos were down to their fourth-string safety Delarrin Turner-Yell. K’Waun Williams and P.J. Locke are on IR. … ILB Josey Jewell suffered a groin injury against the Dolphins and is expected to be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Drew Sanders. … OLB Frank Clark (hip) is still out. … DT Mike Purcell (ribs) got hurt last weekend. … The Bears are missing the left side of their offensive line, with LG Teven Jenkins (leg) and LT Braxton Jones (neck) on injured reserve. … S Eddie Jackson (foot) missed last week’s game. … CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) left the Kansas City game.

SERIES NOTES: Eddy Pineiro kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Bears a wild win in 2019 after the Broncos took the lead 31 seconds earlier on a gutsy 2-point call by then-coach Vic Fangio, Chicago’s former defensive coordinator. The teams are meeting at Soldier Field for the first time since 2015, when Denver won 17-15.

STATS AND STUFF: Denver gave up 726 yards in the franchise’s second-worst blowout of the Super Bowl era, behind only a 51-0 loss to the Raiders in 1967. … Mims has had 168 and 164 all-purpose yards over the past two games despite touching the ball just 11 times total. … QB Russell Wilson has had back-to-back 300-yard games for the first time since 2020, but although he is off to a good start statistically he’s just 4-14 as the Broncos’ starter. … Head coach Sean Payton can match Fangio’s futility record with a loss Sunday. Fangio started his first season in Denver with four losses in 2019. That’s the worst start ever by a first-year Broncos head coach. … With two touchdown catches so far, WR Courtland Sutton has already matched his total from each of the past two seasons. However, his performance last week in which he caught eight passes for 91 yards was marred by his two fumbles that led to Miami touchdowns. … Chicago has lost 13 straight since a Week 7 win at New England last season. … The Bears have a league-low one sack after finishing at the bottom of the NFL in 2022 with 20. League leader Pittsburgh has 13, by comparison. … Chicago has two interceptions, both coming against Blaine Gabbert last week after Patrick Mahomes left the game. … The Bears have had some success running the ball, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. … Rookie RB Roschon Johnson is averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.

FANTASY TIP: The Bears haven’t called many designed runs for Fields. Maybe that changes this week, considering the Broncos rank last against the run. Fields rushed for 1,143 yards in 2022 and just missed the single-season record for a quarterback of 1,206 by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in his 2019 MVP season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.