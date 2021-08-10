Denver Broncos release 1st depth chart

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio takes part in drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team’s headquarters Friday, May 14, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have released their first depth chart of the season. Both quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are listed as co-starters.

Drew Lock will get the first opportunity of impressing the coaching staff in the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Teddy Bridgewater will start the second preseason game at the Seattle Seahawks.

At right tackle, Calvin Anderson and Bobby Massie are listed as co-starters.

The Broncos currently have 12 wide receivers on the roster. Kendal Hinton, Trinity Benson, Seth Williams, Diontae Spencer and Tyrie Cleveland are listed as the five-through-nine on the depth chart.

Rookie offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz is listed as the backup at both right guard and center.

Defensively, Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain II, and Bryce Callahan are listed as the top four cornerbacks. Michael Ojemudia and Parnell Motley are the next options.

Spencer is listed as both the kick and punt returner. Cleveland is the reserve kick returner and KJ Hamler is the reserve punt returner.

Currently the Broncos have 90 players on the roster. They will need to reduce the roster to 85 on Aug. 17. A week later, down to 80 on Aug. 24. The 53-man roster must be set on Aug. 31.