Denver Broncos name captains, ready for week 1

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos reacts to a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — No more offseason workouts, no more training camp reps. At long last, week one of the National Football League regular season has arrived.

“All this offseason we talked about how we wanted to be the best and we’re going to have to go out there and prove it week one against New York,” said Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons, as they prepare for the season opener Sept. 12 at the New York Giants.

Sure, the Broncos haven’t won a playoff game since hoisting the Lombardi trophy concluding the 2015 season. But there is optimism in air at team headquarters. New quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a new direction from general manager George Paton can give hope to Broncos Country.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday,” said wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who missed the majority of the 2020 season due to injury. “Sunday is going to be a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to it.”

Going into the opener, the Broncos named Bridgewater, Von Miller, Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Brandon McManus and Courtland Sutton as team captains.

“It’s honestly something that I’ve thought about for the past couple of years,” said Simmons, who was one of six captains voted on by his teammates. “It means everything. I think it means more because it comes from your peers—obviously, coaches and players.”

“I’m continuing to push myself to be better,” Sutton said. “I continue to push my teammates around me to be better and you know hopefully we can continue to do that— influence the entire locker room and go win a lot of games.”