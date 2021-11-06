Dalton Risner surprises lifelong Broncos fans, creates special bond

DENVER (KDVR) — Jim Blake hadn’t been to a Denver Broncos game in over 30 years. Over the course of the last two weeks though, Jim has found himself at Empower Field at Mile High on back-to-back weekends.

“I’ve never been down here. I can actually see the grass the players play on,” said Blake.

This past Sunday against Washington, the Blakes were on the sideline, watching the Broncos pregame warmups. The views were thanks to Blake’s favorite player: Dalton Risner.

“For me being an offensive lineman, being a part of the Denver Broncos, that stuff means a lot to me. When people say I am their favorite player, that drives me,” said Risner, Broncos offensive lineman. “To hear what he was going through, it inspired me.”

Blake was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His scoreboard timer is running out as Blake was given six months to live.

“I called him and his son Jesse, they were both crying and in tears,” said Risner. “We had a good phone call last week earlier in the week, and I told them I was going to get them pregame passes and tickets to the game. I promised them they would be able to meet guys like Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.”

Those promises were kept, and a bond has been created by this simple act of kindness.

“Just being able to shake his hand, and I told him you continue to keep fighting and I am going to fight for you today,” said Risner.

And for Blake’s son Jesse, he’s riding alongside his dad for his final fourth-quarter ride.

“To spend this time with my dad and be here and for Dalton to make this happen, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. These are memories I’ll remember forever,” said Blake’s son.

A forever friendship was made at Empower Field at Mile High.