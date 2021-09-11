Crockett, Hairston added to Broncos active roster

Denver Broncos running back Damarea Crockett (39) during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos promoted a running back and a cornerback to the active roster, the team announced on Saturday.

Damarea Crockett was signed to the practice squad almost a year ago and was the Broncos’ leading rusher in the 2021 preseason. The 5-foot-11-inch, 225 pound running back totaled 114 rushing yards on 34 carries. The University of Missouri alum was signed as a college free agent by Houston in 2019, and had stints on Las Vegas and Green Bay’s practice squads. Crockett has yet to play in a National Football League game.

Cornerback Nate Hairston has played 43 NFL games with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Broncos for a total of 93 tackles (75 solo), two sacks (12 yds.), two interceptions (21 yds.) and nine passes defensed. The Broncos signed the fifth-year player from Temple University off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in December 2020.